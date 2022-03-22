TCB cards: Stop the suffering and the anomalies

As a step towards bringing relief to the people in the face of price hike of essential commodities including edible oil, the sale of products at affordable prices through special cards has started to 10 million families on Sunday. Last week, the government announced the issuance of these cards to help poor and low-income people. The announcement was a positive and commendable initiative amidst the unstable market situation and the helplessness of low-income people running after trucks to get goods at low prices. Prothom Alo also appreciated the initiative in its editorial at the time.

However, there are also fears that the biggest challenge will be how to compile a list of 10 million low-income and needy families. People are receiving TCB products against the cards distributed across the country in the first phase. However, in a Prothom Alo report the same apprehension has been reflected in many places. Sufferings have also been added to this.