The 21 February song will immortalize Abdul Gaffar Choudhury

When the war of liberation started in 1971, he and his family crossed the border and reached Kolkata via Agartala. There he served as the executive editor of the weekly Joy Bangla, the mouthpiece of the Mujibnagar government. At that time he also wrote columns in the daily Anandabazar and Jugantar in Kolkata. After the independence of Bangladesh, Dainik Janpad was published in 1972. In 1974 he went to London for treatment of his ailing wife and stayed back there. Bangladesh always remained in his heart as reflected in his columns and political commentaries.

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury's multi-dimensional identity that has moved and inspired the whole nation is the song 'Amar bhayer roktey rangano'. This song is sung not only on the occasion of 21st February, but also on various occasions throughout the year. No other song has gained so much popularity after our national anthem 'Amar Sonar Bangla'. He will be immortal for this one song. This song will be sung by him from generation to generation. In this context, it is important to mention that Abdul Latif was the first composer of this song. The song was not so popular at that time. But after Altaf Mahmood composed the music of the song, it stirred the hearts of the people.