Road disorder needs implementation of law, monitoring

Recurring accidents indicate the extent of disorder on the roads. In every accident, people die, are injured and suffer. The cries of the victim's families fail to wake the authorities.

When there’s an accident, transport owner and worker associations try to evade liabilities right away. The authorities too start coming up with various excuses. But, the situation doesn’t change.

Within several hours of Prothom Alo publishing a report in this regard on 22 March, two secretaries along with BRTA and BRTC chairmen tried defending themselves, holding a press conference.

They claimed the information published in the report isn’t entirely true. They didn’t point out where were the mistakes though.