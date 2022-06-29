Torture in custody: Investigation should be carried out under judicial magistrate

In most of the cases the provision of taking legal actions or punishment against members of law enforcement involving in torturing any accused in custody is ineffective. Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act 2013, provides for the maximum life sentence for the perpetrator. Yet the number of deaths and torture of the accused in custody did not decrease.

According Ain O salish Kendra, 28 people have died in the custody of law enforcement in the past two years, including five this year. There is no account of how many people have been tortured. Many remain silent despite being tortured. They believe filing a case against the members of the law enforcement agencies will not bring any remedy. Because members from the department of the accused will conduct the investigation in the case.