Share market must allow to follow on its own course

Faruq Ahmed Siddiqi, former chairman of the capital market regulatory body, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), told Prothom Alo, “If someone has investment in good shares, he does not need to panic and sell those shares. Even if the price of these shares falls temporarily, it will turn around.”

According to the related sources, BSEC held a meeting with DSE authorities regarding the exclusion of 83 companies from the DSEX and the inclusion of manipulated shares in the index during the annual adjustment of the index, but no decision was taken regarding the inclusion of the companies in the index or the adjustment of the index.

According to Prothom Alo’s investigation, shares of the companies that have been abnormally increased in the last one and a half years through irregularities and manipulation are now determining the ups and downs of the DSEX index. This led to the exclusion of a significant number of listed companies from the index. On the one hand, the contributions of companies known to be bad has increased in the index calculation, on the other hand, the representation of good companies has decreased. As a result, the DSEX index is sending a ‘wrong message’ to investors.