BIDS seminar: Development cannot be alternative to democracy

The country’s future economic policy and plan has been discussed elaborately at the three-day conference of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS). The government policymakers as well as critics of the government policies attended it.

Lively discussions on development, financial sector, inequality, poverty, geo-politics and freedom of speech were held at the conference attended by economists from home and abroad.

In a democratic system such discussions on policies and planning should be held at parliament. It is unfortunate that we could not take our parliament to that level. During the budget discussion every year, the MPs show keen interest in increasing allocation for development activities in their respective constituencies. But they are not seen talking about economic policies and plans.