Discrepancy in accounts: Is BPC above accountability?

In the audit committee meeting, the committee directed the BPC to submit the documents to the audit directorate within two months. But they did not provide any documents to the committee. In an objection, Comptroller and Auditor General said that the amount of loans given to various institutions and projects was shown in the balance sheet of BPC, and the amount shown in the balance sheet of those institutions or projects showed a discrepancy of Tk 25.97 billion.

On 22 May, the public accounts committee of the Jatiya Sangsad recommended action against those involved in accounting irregularities, but no response was received from the BPC. Is it failure or negligence? We are more surprised that they did not even listen to the ACC. Do they consider themselves above accountability? In the parliamentary meeting, BPC presented the profit and loss account of the last 10 years. It is said that in seven years (2014-15 to 2020-21), BPC has made a profit of Tk 570 billion. In the previous three financial years, the company has reported a loss of Tk 140 billion. BPC's profits are obtained from the public. Therefore, they have the right to know in which sector this money has been spent.