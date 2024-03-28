Allegations against VCs: Let neutral agencies investigate

It is not that only the VCs of these three universities have committed irregularities. The first task of almost all the VCs is to fawn on the leaders and activists of the ruling party student body and fulfill their illegal demands. Their second task is forming a coterie of the teachers and employees. Those who would remain outside of this group face different types of hassles. Comilla University is the latest example of this situation.

The immediate past VC of Chittagong University gave appointments to 37 people for what she said as coming under pressure. But this is the second example of such an incident, with the first one being set by a former vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University.

Earlier, allegations of appointment-business were raised against the VCs of Rajshahi University, Islamic University, Islamic Arabic University. Even the University Grants Commission (UGC) investigated the allegations raised against a few VCs. While some of the VCs challenged the investigation of UGC, a toothless body, some of them exerted their influence to nip the investigation process in bud. A former VC of Rokeya University challenged the education minister too. Those VCs are more influential than the UGC and the education ministry officials.