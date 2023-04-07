Supervision, surveillance should be increased

Road Safety Foundation and Jatri Kalyan Samity release data on road fatalities every month. According to the Road Safety Foundation, 564 people died on the roads in March. According to Jatri Kalyan Samity died 538 people. Although the data provided by the two organisations does not match, we get a rough idea of road crashes from both of them.

According to both organisations, the number of deaths on roads increased in March compared to February. According to the data, Among the deaths 194 (34.39 per cent) motorcyclists and riders, 53 (9.39 per cent) bus passengers, 49 (8.68 per cent) truck-covered van-pickup-tractor-trolley-lorry riders, 22 (3.90 per cent) microbus-private car-ambulance passengers, 104 (18.43 per cent) three-wheeler passengers (easybike-CNG-autorickshaw-autovan-Laguna) were killed in March. Besides locally made vehicles killed 24 (4.25 per cent) and bicycle, rickshaw and rickshaw-van killed 11 (1.95 per cent).