Women empowerment: Participation in economic activities must enhance

Apparently, Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) have been playing the biggest role in financial inclusion of women from the grassroots level. But they cannot use the loans independently they take from these institutions.

A study titled ‘Gender disparity in financial inclusion in Bangladesh’ reveals that 66.31 per cent of women borrowers said that their husbands or other male family members use the money they loaned. Only 29 per cent of women use the loaned money themselves.

The research was conducted among 7,591 men and women of 3,300 families in 56 districts. Some 58 per cent or 4,442 of the respondents were women. According to the findings, financial inclusion of women is achieved through three types of institutions – banks, mobile financial services (MFS) and microfinance institutions. Women are lagging behind men in the fields of banks and MFS. However, they are ahead of men in taking loans from microfinance institutions. Here the gender gap is in favour of women, over 56 per cent.