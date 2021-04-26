Uncertainty of vaccine availability must be cleared immediately

It will take time to get vaccines via the platform. Bangladesh is already hit by the second wave of coronavirus. Experts have been stressing the fact from the very beginning that relying on only one source for vaccine shots would not be a wise move. But the government policymakers did not pay heed to their words.

On Sunday, the director general of Directorate General of Health Services said, Bangladesh would receive 2.1 million doses in May. Two millions of the vaccines are of Oxford-AstraZeneca and remaining 100,000 are of Covax. The quantity is less than demand. Given the existing demands, the vaccines will be over in May. The government must try to collect vaccines from other sources in the meantime.

How come the government relied only on one source for vaccines when it was committed to inoculate 80 per cent of the population? The country needs as many as 260 million doses of vaccines are required to cover 80 per cent- 130 million- of population. If Serum Institute supplies 30 million doses, the government still has to collect 230 million doses from other countries. The government should think of producing vaccines in the country besides importing from other countries.