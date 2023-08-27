Additional tax for job application must be cancelled

No one will deny that running a government requires a lot of money. The National Board of Revenue collects this money from various sources. For instance, the organisation levies taxes on citizens' income, property, and trade. But why should the burden of additional taxes be imposed on job seekers?

On 17 August, a notification from the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance stated that, for job applications, the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on the commission charged by mobile operators will be 15 per cent. Online applications are usually processed through the government mobile network operator Teletalk. According to the rule, Teletalk can take a maximum commission of 10 per cent on the application fee.

A job application fee for 9th grade is Tk 600. In this case the Teletalk commission will be Tk 60. After adding 15 per cent VAT amounted to Tk 9, which will stand at Tk 69. In all, the job seeker will have to spend Tk 669 for the application. Before the imposition of VAT, they did not have to pay an additional Tk 9.