Govt jobs: Application costs jump instead of decline

Rakibul Islam is looking for a job after completing his post-graduation from Dhaka University. The application fees and commission for a ninth grade job of the government pay scale is Tk 640. Rakibul lives in a hostel in the capital’s Azimpur area and he earns his living as a house tutor.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “Instead of reducing the application fees for government and private jobs, the government has imposed an additional value added tax (VAT).”

The job aspirants have staged demonstrations at different times to press their demand of reducing the application fees for government and private jobs. Considering the situation of the unemployment, the Bangladesh Bank withdrew the application fee in 2016. However, the application fees have never been reduced in case of any other government jobs. Rather, the fees have increased. Now, the finance division has imposed a VAT on the applications for government and private jobs.