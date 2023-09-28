Be strict against ragging, bullying

The first and second-year students of Khulna University are not allowed in the cafeteria. They are not allowed to fold up the sleeves of their shirts or speak and laugh loudly. If someone breaks any of these “rules”, he or she will be subjected to verbal and mental abuse or they will have to stay in the classroom for hours even after the end of class. The senior students of KU sometimes even harass their juniors at different places on campus.

Prothom Alo’s KU correspondent said a second-year student was harassed by three seniors in front of him. Besides, at least 15 students disclosed their ordeal to him.