Urgent intervention of the High Court essential

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims declared by the United Nations was observed worldwide on Sunday. The day brought no difference to Bangladesh, as in the previous years. The government did not arrange any programme and so the authorities did not have to reiterate their commitment to the road victims.

In 1993, a British charity started a movement to celebrate Road Peace Day, which was recognised by the United Nations in 2005. We agree with Ilyas Kanchan, the leader of the movement for safe roads, that it is important to change the attitude of transport leaders towards road accidents and victims. On 15 November, he told Prothom Alo that the current provision of five years imprisonment for the accused in the case of death in an accident is 'non-bailable', which the transport leaders are not accepting. During the tenure of general Ershad, they made it bailable by making various movements and they are waiting to return there.

We think it is difficult to bring about change without counseling at the highest levels of government. In order to make the transport sector sensitive to the victims, two needs of the affected families have to be met. First need is to encourage victims to file lawsuits and to ensure speedy trial and second one is to provide quick compensation to the affected families.