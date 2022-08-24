Rajshahi University: When will the BCL’s audacity end?

We have been noticing that the leaders and activists of the ruling party's student organisation, Bangladesh Chhatra League, is indulged in various criminal activities in various universities and colleges of the country. Attacking the leaders and activists of opposition student organisations, torturing and extorting general students have become their 'routine task'.

According to Prothom Alo report, a fourth year student, Samsul Islam, of the department of economics was tortured in a hall room of Rajshahi University for three hours on 19 August. Samsul lodged a complaint against Bhaskar Saha, general secretary of Motihar Hall wing Chhatra League and a fourth-year student of the institute of education and research, at the student advisor and proctor's office that night. Later that night, the authorities formed a three-member investigation committee.

In the complaint, Samsul said that BCL leader Bhaskar Saha threatened him saying he would face the same consequence as Abrar if he dared to tell anyone about this incident. The Chhatra League leader not only forcibly took money from the said student, but also beat him with iron rod and stump along with two cohorts. And threatened that he would face the same fate as Abrar if he informed the administration. Abrar Fahad, a student of BUET, was killed by the BCL leaders and activists on the campus.