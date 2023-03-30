Trauma centre non-functional, those responsible must be held accountable

Ministers of this government are always so eager to list the corruption committed in various sectors during the BNP regime.

The purpose is to prove how much the BNP government is against public interests, and how alert they themselves are all the time to protect this.

The news Prothom Alo published on 25 March about 21 trauma centres makes it difficult to differentiate the activities of the successors from their predecessors.

It’s learnt from Prothom Alo’s report that the directorate general of health services (DGHS) has built 21 trauma centres across the country.