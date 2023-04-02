Who is responsible for failing to send team to Olympic qualifiers?

Although they are putting the blame on youth and sports ministry and BOA, BFF is responsible for sending the team abroad by arranging the necessary funds. They clearly failed in fulfilling the duty. The ministry of youth says that they could not do anything as BFF wrote them the letter at the eleventh minute. On the other hand, BOA denied that BFF sought financial assistance from them.

The BFF clearly showed unprofessionalism in this regard. BFF president said, "I have been asking for help from everyone for so long. Now the door for is also closed.” We beg to question, why should BFF ask for financial assistance from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to send a team to the tournament? Women's football has sponsors. But the deal signed with the sponsor by BFF showed unprofessionalism. According to the agreement, although they sponsored the league and for the stay in the BFF building, they will not pay any money to play international matches.