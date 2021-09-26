Vacant posts should be filled immediately

Job seekers gathered at various educational institutions in the capital to taker tests on Friday and Saturday this week. Due to coronavirus, such a scene has not been seen in a year and a half. Taking tests does not necessarily mean getting jobs. There are at least 30 to 40 or more candidates contesting for one post. Fortunately the recruitment process has started in the public and private sectors.

The job market in Bangladesh is already very narrow. Every year, 2.2 million youths are entering the job market, of which only 600,000 to 700,000 people are employed by government and private organisations.

A quarter of the remaining large number of youths migrate abroad in quest of their fortune. People in power often advise us to be an entrepreneurs rather than wait for a job. But they do not take initiative to eliminate the social, political and environmental barriers to entrepreneurship.