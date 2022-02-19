Vaccinate students before reopening educational institutions

It is very unfortunate that students in Bangladesh are harassed and assaulted when they go to get their Covid jab, while in developed countries including France, Germany, Austria and Italy, there have been anti-vaccine protests. Previously, ordinary people going for their vaccine also faced all sorts of suffering. But why should even students face such hassle for the vaccine?

Some people in developed countries are protesting against the Covid vaccination. They think every citizen has rights to decide they take the vaccine or not. The state cannot force anyone. Citizens also demonstrated against restrictions in those countries.