Special drive must ensure that real criminals do not evade justice
Following the student-led uprising in July-August of last year, the interim government had to assume responsibility for governing the country under unusual circumstances.
After the political transition, the law and order situation deteriorated, with incidents of mob justice resulting in casualties. The absence and inaction of the police were major contributing factors to this unrest.
Even after six months of interim governance, there can be no justification for the continued lack of improvement in law and order. In recent months, the rise in crimes such as mugging, extortion, and abduction has instilled a sense of insecurity among citizens.
People anticipated that the government would take effective measures to uphold law and order and ensure the safety of lives and property. However, the actions taken by the authorities thus far appear to be insufficient in addressing these concerns.
Recently, the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 has been demolished, and attacks, including acts of arson, have been carried out on the homes of fugitive Awami League leaders in various parts of the country.
These incidents raised serious questions regarding the government’s inaction and the role of law enforcement agencies. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that all individuals involved in crimes, corruption, and the killing of students and civilians during the previous autocratic regime are brought to justice.
Currently, fugitive Awami League leaders and activists are engaging in various provocative activities. While public outrage against them is justified, vandalism and arson can never be acceptable responses to such grievances.
In this context, the government has launched a special operation named ‘Devil Hunt.’ However, concerns have been raised regarding the proper execution of this operation.
Reports from the human rights organisation ‘Ain o Salish Kendra’ indicate that 17 individuals have died while in the custody of law enforcement agencies over the past six months. Additionally, incidents of interrogations being conducted at the Detective Branch (DB) offices have also been reported.
In the past, similar operations have been conducted under various administrations, often targeting political opponents. Under the guise of crime suppression, these special operations have frequently been marred by extrajudicial killings, custodial torture, and widespread human rights violations. It is imperative that such incidents do not recur this time, and the highest level of caution must be exercised in this regard.
We expect that anyone responsible for creating disorder in society and engaging in crimes such as murder, mugging, abduction, and extortion—regardless of their political or social affiliation—will face strict action. In this regard, the government must ensure two fundamental principles.
No political leader or activist should evade justice if they commit a crime, and equally, no individual should be subjected to undue harassment if they are innocent of any wrongdoing.
It is also essential to highlight another important aspect. Law enforcement agencies alone cannot improve the law and order situation. Their efforts must be supported by various stakeholders in society.
Their support will only be forthcoming if people see that law enforcement agencies are conducting operations impartially and that innocent individuals are not subjected to harassment.
We urge law enforcement authorities to apprehend criminals and ensure that all offenders face justice. However, under no circumstances should human rights be violated.
If innocent and law-abiding individuals are subjected to harassment or abuse under the pretext of capturing ‘Devils,’ this operation will inevitably come under serious doubt and criticism.