Special drive must ensure that real criminals do not evade justice

Following the student-led uprising in July-August of last year, the interim government had to assume responsibility for governing the country under unusual circumstances.

After the political transition, the law and order situation deteriorated, with incidents of mob justice resulting in casualties. The absence and inaction of the police were major contributing factors to this unrest.

Even after six months of interim governance, there can be no justification for the continued lack of improvement in law and order. In recent months, the rise in crimes such as mugging, extortion, and abduction has instilled a sense of insecurity among citizens.

People anticipated that the government would take effective measures to uphold law and order and ensure the safety of lives and property. However, the actions taken by the authorities thus far appear to be insufficient in addressing these concerns.