Cyber harassment: Legal remedy and social nursing required

Use of mobile phone technology has increased by manyfolds. People nowadays resort to this technology for different purchases, availing services and communications. But the incidents of cyber harassment have increased, which has become a concern for mobile phone users.
According to Telenor Asia’s new “Digital Lives Decoded” study, half of the internet users in mobile phones in Bangladesh have faced harassment at least once in a month.
Some 17 per cent out of over 8,000 participants said they faced harassment at least once in a month in the last two years. Of the eight countries, the rate of harassment is the highest in Bangladesh, at least once in a month. The rate stands at 50 per cent
The study was conducted among over 8,000 mobile internet users across eight countries (Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) in South and Southeast Asia. People aged 18 and above participated in the study. Some 1,101 Bangladeshis participated in the survey.
Of the participants, 8 per cent of Bangladeshis said they have been harassed online at least once a day. On the other hand, the rate of cyber harassment a day is the highest in Pakistan (11pc). Youths are being harassed online the most. Of the participants, 70 per cent of the youths said they faced cyber harassment in the last two years. Of them, 79 per cent said this harassment affects their mental health.
People are being harassed and repressed regularly by using mobile phone technology. However, all the incidents are not covered by the media. Many girls have committed suicide due to social harassment. The number of victims, who have become mentally imbalanced, is not small.
On the one hand the technology users have to be aware of these harassments and repressions and the state, the society and the family also have to come forward to get remedy from these. Dhaka University criminology department chairman Khandakar Farjana Rahman said the family plays the main role to stop cyber bullying. Cautions have to be taken to upload photos or video.
She also stressed that the children have to be taught to respect the opposite gender. But all the responsibilities should not be left to the parents. In this regard, legal protection and social awareness are necessary. If the mobile phone operators deliver guidelines regularly, the users may become aware of the dangers.
If anyone is harassed for using mobile phone technology, family, social and institutional care has to be enhanced for the victim. It needs to be kept in mind that the victims have not committed any crime. The victims should not be taken to task.
Simultaneously, the law enforcing agencies have to be informed immediately. Many don’t want to take legal measures out of public shame. This inspires the offenders. While investigating, the law enforcers also have to ensure that the names and addresses of victims are not disclosed.