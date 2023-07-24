Human rights activists' protection: State agencies must be accountable

The findings from the recent research report by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) are concerning. According to the survey, a staggering 65 per cent of human rights workers faced obstacles in their work due to interference from state organisations and the ruling party.

In 41 per cent of these instances, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and government officials were responsible for hindering their efforts. Additionally, one in every ten human rights workers had to leave a particular place due to various threats and challenges.

Based on interviews with 50 grassroots human rights activists from 36 districts, CGS prepared the report. Around 46 per cent of the activists mentioned that the human rights situation in the country has deteriorated. Additionally, 62 per cent expressed that the overall work environment is 'unsafe and very unsafe.'

Professor Ali Riaz from the Illinois State University, who led the research, noted that some activists avoided answering certain questions during the survey due to fear, indicating a prevalent culture of fear.