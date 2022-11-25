Fictitious cases: How will the govt prove something that didn’t happen?

According to the statement of the case, the incident took place on 9 May (Monday) between 7:30 PM and 7:50 PM. People around the scene and also the witnesses of the case told Prothom Alo that they did not see such incidents of explosion and fire on that day. A witness to the alleged incident in Karwan Bazar said, "I did not see any bomb being exploded or arson anywhere on the road." Witnesses to the incidents in Banani, Wari, Shahjahanpur, Uttara and Jatrabari also said the same.

Six cases have been filed in the capital on charges of crude bomb explosion, arson, vandalism, and assault on the police from May this year to 22 October. Names of 150 leaders and workers of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have been named as defendants in these cases. Apart from this, more than 700 unnamed people were made accused. All have been charged with offenses under the Explosive Substances Act, Special Powers Act and various sections of the Penal Code.