New govt, cabinet: Fulfilling promises is big challenge

Awami League led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina formed the government for fourth straight time. Members of the new cabinet were sworn in by president Mohamamd Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening. A gazette issued by the cabinet in Wednesday said, in accordance with of the constitution, the president decided to appoint Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister as the majority of the members of the 12th parliament placed their confidence in her. He also gave his consent to form a new cabinet under her leadership.

More significant is that 30 members of past cabinet could not make it to the new cabinet. Of them, important ministers including finance, commerce, foreign, planning, health and agriculture ministers and state ministers were left out. The inclusion and exclusion in the new cabinet might happen on the consideration of success and failure of the outgoing cabinet members. Several ‘guardians’ of the past government’s ministries whose activities drew flak have been left out. Likewise, several people facing allegations of corruption and irregularities from of the past government also remain in the new cabinet. As a result, question remains on how much the new government can play role in curbing corruption.