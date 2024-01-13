New govt, cabinet: Fulfilling promises is big challenge

Awami League led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina formed the government for fourth straight time. Members of the new cabinet were sworn in by president Mohamamd Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening. A gazette issued by the cabinet in Wednesday said, in accordance with of the constitution, the president decided to appoint Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister as the majority of the members of the 12th parliament placed their confidence in her. He also gave his consent to form a new cabinet under her leadership.
More significant is that 30 members of past cabinet could not make it to the new cabinet. Of them, important ministers including finance, commerce, foreign, planning, health and agriculture ministers and state ministers were left out. The inclusion and exclusion in the new cabinet might happen on the consideration of success and failure of the outgoing cabinet members. Several ‘guardians’ of the past government’s ministries whose activities drew flak have been left out. Likewise, several people facing allegations of corruption and irregularities from of the past government also remain in the new cabinet. As a result, question remains on how much the new government can play role in curbing corruption.
The success and failure of the new government will depend on the proper fulfilment of the promises given to people before election, and in this case, the capacity and competency of new cabinet members is very important. Considering the past success and failures, as well as activities, it cannot be said all members of the cabinet passed that test. The new cabinet drew mixed reaction from various quarters.
The biggest challenge for the new government is to overcome the looming economic challenges. In its election manifesto, Awami League set goals on affordable prices of essentials, increase of jobs, establishing good governance, economic development, promoting practices of democracy and reducing discrimination. To implement these goals, economic development must be accelerated in additional to maintaining political stability. How the new government overcomes these challenges is a matter to observe now.
Maintaining a balance in foreign policy may arise as a big challenge for the news government, and in that case, the government must take policy and plan based on the foundation of our foreign policy “Friendship to all, malice towards none.” It is necessary take initiative to end the tension that rose between the government and several powerful western countries including USA centering the national election. Though they criticised the election, they said they continue to play their role in the development and prosperity of Bangladesh. Experts emphasised straightening relationship with the West to this end.
Policymakers of the government must keep in mind it is necessary to maintain political stability for economic development. Both the government and the oppositions must think anew in the perspective of new reality following the election. Old perceptions must change. Thousands of opposition party leaders and activists were detained on the pretext of hindering electioneering, and that drew flak at home and abroad. The government may open a pathway of new political culture releasing the opposition leaders and activists immediately.
However, the success of the government depends more on transparency and accountability than changes in people. In this case, opposition in parliament, and media and civil society outside parliament may play an important role. There is no strong opposition in parliament. We think if the government takes the criticism of civil society and media outside parliament positively, it will be possible and acceptable to bring transparency and accountability to its activities.