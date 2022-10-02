Stop political consideration in BCS cadre, non-cadre recruitment

The new decision made by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in recruiting non-cadre posts through BCS, is in question. Many job aspirants expressed their discontent saying this would restrict recruitment to non-cadre posts in each BCS.

While the PSC chairman argued in favour of the new rules, the number of candidates for non-cadre posts varies from one BCS from another. New rules are being introduced to alleviate such disparity.

In the new rules, the number of non-cadre posts allocated to each of the last four BCSs will be fixed in advance. PSC has sent a letter to the ministry of public administration on 23 August about the implementation of this decision from the 40th BCS. According to the letter, a list of 1207 vacant posts has been submitted to PSC for recruitment in ninth, tenth and eleventh grade.