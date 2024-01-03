Integrated, sustainable measures required to prevent death at workplaces

Contemplating workplace security becomes challenging when there are already limited job opportunities. Many individuals opt for hazardous jobs due to the scarcity of alternatives. Primarily, the responsibility for ensuring workplace security rests with employing agencies.

According to a survey by the Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment (OSHE), approximately 1,432 people lost their lives in workplace accidents last year, compared to 967 the previous year. This signifies a 48 per cent increase in casualties due to workplace accidents from the preceding year.

It was said at a press conference that of the people who died in accidents at workplaces 1,103 were in informal sectors and 329 were in formal sectors.