Suicide on the rise: Social care and legal reform needed for prevention

The news of the widespread prevalence of suicide in Bangladesh is alarming for us. The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) recently reported that 76,361 people died by suicide in the country over the past five years, from 2020 to 2024. That means, on average, more than 15,000 people are taking their own lives every year. This figure is nearly three times higher than the estimate of the World Health Organization (WHO).

We believe the number could be even higher, as many cases of suicide or attempted suicide remain hidden because of Bangladesh’s social structure. The scale of this picture cannot be understood without taking suicide attempts into account. Even so, we are concerned merely by the number of cases recorded by the police.