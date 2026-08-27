Editorial
Suicide on the rise: Social care and legal reform needed for prevention
The news of the widespread prevalence of suicide in Bangladesh is alarming for us. The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) recently reported that 76,361 people died by suicide in the country over the past five years, from 2020 to 2024. That means, on average, more than 15,000 people are taking their own lives every year. This figure is nearly three times higher than the estimate of the World Health Organization (WHO).
We believe the number could be even higher, as many cases of suicide or attempted suicide remain hidden because of Bangladesh’s social structure. The scale of this picture cannot be understood without taking suicide attempts into account. Even so, we are concerned merely by the number of cases recorded by the police.
Reports have also emerged that the tendency towards suicide among young people is on the rise. Suicide should not be viewed merely as an individual issue, but rather as a sign of a set of illnesses that have taken hold deep within the society. A serious illness has taken root deep within our society. We believe this is a combined manifestation of social dysfunction, intense competition, economic uncertainty and an extreme shortage of mental health services.
The prevalence of frustration and isolation among the younger generation has also been the subject of global discussion for years. Sociologists and analysts tell us that under the current neoliberal social system, extreme individualism, social isolation and the inhumane psychological pressure being placed on the younger generation in the name of success are pushing them into the dark abyss of loneliness and despair. Uncertainty in the job market, pressure from studies, strains in relationships and a social culture of concealing depression are ultimately pushing them towards suicide.
Our old and colonial legal framework has been added to these social ills. Under Section 309 of Bangladesh’s Penal Code, attempting suicide is still considered a punishable offence. As a result, a person attempting suicide, who is in deep psychological distress, cannot easily disclose it even if they want to. Where they should receive treatment and compassion, there is instead the reality of having to face the law. Plus, there is the fear of social judgement and stigma too.
We must remember that the causes of suicide do not disappear by instilling fear of punishment, nor does mental health improve. Rather, what is needed is an environment where those affected can safely express their feelings. There are examples around the world of suicide rates declining after moving away from treating attempted suicide as a crime.
The findings of icddr,b help us understand the scale of the situation, but cannot fully explain it. More in-depth psychological and social research on suicide is needed. In particular, various factors or causes, including the role of social media in isolation and mental illness in the present day, need to be brought to light.
The easy availability of pesticides, insecticides and other lethal substances in rural and urban areas must be controlled. However, simply restricting the means will not make the causes disappear. More important are an accurate system for collecting data, making mental health services accessible down to the grassroots, and creating an environment for open discussion in educational institutions and families.
We must collectively consider giving mental health services separate importance in educational institutions, including universities. We must also envision establishing a social system based on mutual solidarity and human connection in place of the structures that continue to produce individual isolation and loneliness.