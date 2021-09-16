Wasting Tk 2.27b to repair roads in good condition

Tarring the flyover again will increase the weight on the flyover. More surprisingly, the city corporation allocated Tk 1.02 billion to repair 18 roads that are already being renovated by JICA. As the list of roads did not cover the entire allocation amount by enlisting good condition roads, they included roads under renovation of other projects.
Any development plan has to go through a lot of verification before it is approved. However, the planning commission has approved such a project. It also came up in the meeting of the commission that more allocation has been made for the purchase of equipment including expensive vehicles worth millions under the project.
The city corporation has already has few of those equipment. This means that there is a 'golden' opportunity for illegal traders. It is now awaiting final approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
There is no end to the development projects in Chattogram. Even then, the misery of the residents of Chattagram is not over. One flyover after another has been constructed. The problem of waterlogging has not been solved in ages. In a few hours of continuous rain, the roads, drains and canals of the entire city go under water.
Drains and canals have turned into death traps in areas along the road. A few people died this year after falling into drains. The body of the last person was not even found. When projects are being concocted to fill certain people's pockets rather than for the benefit of the people, the inevitable is happening with many development projects in Chattogram.
Akhter Kabir Chowdhury, the secretary of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik in Chattogram, said, “It is a crime to take up such a project, which falls into the category of corruption. Shall we have to see this project approved by ECNEC?”
He added, “The project not only should be cancelled, but also those who have made or planned this project proposal must be held accountable and brought to justice.”