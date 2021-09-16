Wasting Tk 2.27b to repair roads in good condition

Corrupt persons in our country never run out of new ploys to squander the money of the government's development projects. Such an instance has been recently revealed in the mega development project of Chattogram City Corporation worth about Tk 25 billion. Roads that are in good condition have also been included in the list of allocation for renovations and infrastructure development in the city.

About Tk 2.27 billion has been allocated for the repair of 37 good roads. While some of these roads have been renovated a few months ago, some are still under renovation. It is evidently a well-thought-out plan to embezzle government money allocated for development projects.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, about Tk 160 million has already been spent in the last four years for repairing 37 roads that were in good condition. Yet, the city corporation wants to spend Tk 150 million to tar a flyover already in good condition. The project director of the flyover says the road does not need to be repaired in the next four to five years.