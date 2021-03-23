Water crisis threatens life as natural sources dwindle

A crisis of water can be expected in the country with deserts and droughts. But why will there be a crisis of water in a country where there are so many sources of natural water like rivers, streams, haors, wetlands, canals and channels? Our flawed development plans and poor management are the main reason for this. Agencies including Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Chattogram WASA, which meet the water demands for huge a population, don’t have any long-term plans to resolve the problem. They can’t implement their existing short and mid-term plans either. For many years, we have been hearing that Dhaka WASA will increase the supply of water from the surface to reduce pressure on groundwater. Their words hardly match their action. The water level has dropped dangerously in Dhaka city because of groundwater usage.

River water from upstream and rain are the main sources of surface water. Bangladesh is located downstream of the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna basin. We have 57 trans-boundary rivers. There is no water-sharing treaty except for Ganges. Immediate signing of agreements on water sharing of all rivers including Teesta river is necessary to ensure our fair share of water. In addition, maximum use of surface water must be ensured and no development plan causing any harm to source of water must be taken up.