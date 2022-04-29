We appreciate the prime minister’s decision

We welcome the decision of the Prime Minister. It is not only the victory of the agitators in demanding the protection of the field, but also the recognition of the rights of children and youth to have playing grounds. This is a move in favour of the environment as well. It is worth mentioning that environmentalists and urban planners as well as the residents of Kalabagan were campaigning for the protection of the Tetultala ground for a while.

When the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) took the initiative to build a police station there, the locals were outraged. Children and teenagers also joined the movement along with adults. They demanded, “We don’t want a police station, we want the playground.”

Despite placing their demands to various organisations including the city corporation, the protestors did not get any positive response. The organisations avoided their responsibilities by putting the blame on a government agency. At one stage of the civil protest, a woman, Syeda Ratna, protested against the initiative to construct a police station through social media and the police arrested her and took her to the police station. They later took his teenage son to the police station and detained the two till midnight.