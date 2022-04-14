We must uphold the spirit in our heart

Today is Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla new year. People could not celebrate the Bangla New Year with festivity due to the corona infection in the last two years. The colourful rally, Mangal Shobhajatra, could not be brought out. With the decrease in corona prevalence, various programmes have been taken up at the government and private levels to welcome the New Year with vibrancy this year. On the occasion of Bangla New Year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation last evening.

After two years, the Nababarsha celebrations have been organised at Ramna with traditional music. This year’s motto is 'Wake with new joy' which means we will get rid of the grime, grief and decay of the past and move towards a happy life. The Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University is also organising 'Mangal Shobhajatra' and cultural programmes on a limited scale. Not only Dhaka, the whole country is ready to welcome the New Year.