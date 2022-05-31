We welcome the Appellate Division verdict

Illegal sand extractor Selim Khan, also a UP chairman, is a living example of abuse of power and political malpractice for personal gain. This elected unopposed people’s representative also used the High Court for his commercial interst. This leader gained a minister’s favour after joining Awami League switching off from BNP and Jatiya Party. No one was held accountable. For eight years, he has indiscriminately extracted sand from the Meghna shoal and amassed huge wealth. He destroyed the Padma and Meghna rivers by extracting sand that pushed the city of Chandpur under threat. Finally, the decision of the Appellate Division stopped the extraction of sand from the Meghna shoal.

According to Prothom Alo, the Appellate Division has quashed the High Court verdict that allowed Selim Khan four years ago to extract sand from the Meghna river in 21 mouzas of Chandpur Sadar and Haimchar upazilas. The three-member Appellate Division headed by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui passed the order on Sunday. The other two members of the bench are justice Obaidul Hasan and justice M Enayetur Rahim.