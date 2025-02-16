Primary education: Recommended teachers expect fair resolution to their owes

There were no issues with the recruitment process for the first and second phase of appointment of assistant teachers in government primary schools. Those candidates have joined in accordance with the government’s decision. However, in the third phase, the recruitment of 6,531 candidates from the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions was halted by the High Court due to a writ petition filed by a few disqualified candidates. The court issued an order suspending their recruitment for six months. Since then, the affected candidates have been demonstrating continuously.

In addition to demonstrations on the streets, the protestors have also engaged in discussions with the relevant ministry’s advisors and the secretaries. The government has assured them that their case would be considered from a humanitarian perspective. It also said that the government has no control over the court’s decision.

This assurance has failed to reassure the protestors. The directorate of primary education filed an appeal last Thursday against the High court’s verdict.