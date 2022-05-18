What are the govt agencies doing?

We often hear youths are detained while going to Europe via Lybia or while crossing the sea. Those who are lured by the agents and sell their property to go abroad for a better future are held hostage by the agents and face terrible ordeal. The brokers inflicted inhumane torture on these ill-fated migrants to realise ransom.

Members of four families of the victims said that for two or three days, they have been receiving calls from unfamiliar mobile numbers. The agents are asking for Tk 850,000. They talked for about a minute from Libya.

Victims' family members said they have been living in fear since they got the call.