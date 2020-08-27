What will police say now?

Confession has been losing its significance in Bangladesh's judiciary. Once the statement given to the police meant something, but now it seems like stories of a forgotten past.

It is unofficially accepted in our judiciary that there is no value of the statement given under article 161. All the value is in article 164 as, under this, the statement is recorded by the official of the judiciary.

The statement under article 161 is recorded by the police. By law, the magistrate, prior to taking any statement, can investigate whether anyone is giving a false statement being forced or tempted. The magistrate will record the testimony according to his conscience, but such notions are being shattered due to all the incidents taking place here.

A 15-year-old mentally handicapped girl in Narayanganj was allegedly abducted. The police admirably had arrested three suspects who ‘confessed’ to the judicial magistrate that they had strangled the girl after rape and dumped her in the river Buriganga. The ‘dead’ girl has returned after 51 days.