When is the strict guard relaxed

The governments of both Bangladesh and India claim that border guards have been strengthened and joint operations to curb smuggling are occasionally heard. Yet smuggling does not stop. Especially illegal weapons, ammunition and drugs are entering the country through the border.

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami said at a function in Dinajpur on Monday that the killings at the border occurs due to smuggling. Border guards of the two countries should take strict measures to stop smuggling. This is what we also want. But strict measures do not mean killing people by shooting. Smugglers can be dealt with without firing, as many countries are doing so.