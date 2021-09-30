When will BRTA wake up?

The rage in which a biker, Shawkat Ali, set fire to his motorcycle on Badda Link Road in the capital last Monday is just one example of the boundless anarchy and irregularities in the road transport sector. The incident is tragic. Biker Shawkat Ali had a sanitary ware shop. When his shop was closed due to coronavirus, he bought a motorcycle for Tk 80,000 and took up ride sharing. Drivers have to pay 25 per cent of the rent to the ride sharing company. Shawkat Ali thinks this is an injustice.

He carried out ride sharing without any apps. Many bikers do so and are harassed on the roads. A few days ago, the traffic police filed a case against Shawkat and fined him Tk 1,000 as he was not operating under any ride sharing company. On Monday morning, a police sergeant took his bike papers on Badda Link Road. Though Shawkat requested not to file a case, the traffic sergeant took the documents away and refused to return the papers. Shawkat then set fire to his bike in protest.