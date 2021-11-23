When will the concerned authorities follow the HC order to protect rivers?

The High Court has directed a full report on all the existing rivers in the country, the river encroachers in the various divisions and steps taken by the government to recover river land.

The directions were passed by the bench of justices Mojibur Rahman Mia and Kamrul Hossain Mollah during a hearing on a writ petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) on Sunday. We welcome the direction of the High Court.

According to the information raised in the writ petition, there are discrepancies between different organisations regarding the number of rivers. According to the river protection commission, the number of rivers is over 770.