Where is the end of workers' sufferings

The announcement caused immense sufferings to workers of the related sectors. Ninety per cent of the workers of these factories are from villages, far from their workplace. It’s obviously cruel to tell them to join workplaces in a day. And the explanation the state minister for public administration gave to the newspersons on Saturday is not acceptable too.

If the government promised the owners that they can reopen factories with workers living nearby the workplace, why would the government not inform everyone then? Following the government’s announcement, workers left to reach their workplace by whatever means they found. They also demonstrated in various places including Rangpur demanding transport. Since the public transport was closed, workers were forced to ride rickshaws, vans, three-wheelers, auto rickshaws and in some case they even took trucks and mini trucks. As a result, they had to spend 10-12 times more than regular fare.