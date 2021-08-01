Where is the end of workers' sufferings

The announcement caused immense sufferings to workers of the related sectors. Ninety per cent of the workers of these factories are from villages, far from their workplace. It’s obviously cruel to tell them to join workplaces in a day. And the explanation the state minister for public administration gave to the newspersons on Saturday is not acceptable too.
If the government promised the owners that they can reopen factories with workers living nearby the workplace, why would the government not inform everyone then? Following the government’s announcement, workers left to reach their workplace by whatever means they found. They also demonstrated in various places including Rangpur demanding transport. Since the public transport was closed, workers were forced to ride rickshaws, vans, three-wheelers, auto rickshaws and in some case they even took trucks and mini trucks. As a result, they had to spend 10-12 times more than regular fare.
Workers from southern region suffer the worst. They had to cross river by ferry to reach their destinations. Images and footages from newspapers and televisions showed ferries packed with workers were crossing the river. And the policymakers know for sure that no one can maintain minimum health protocols in such a condition.
There is no logic in imposing relaxed restorations by the government. It won’t lessen the infections. Public health experts on 14 July recommended imposing restrictions for two more weeks following the completion of the 14-day restrictions. The government paid no heed to the advice and opened everything for eight days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Since the government would open factories, they could have announced it as before. Policymakers said factories would remain closed after a meeting with factory owners on 27 July. But the announcement on reopening factories came after three days. If the announcement came earlier, workers would at least have a preparation. They had not to suffer on roads.
Factory owners also have responsibility to this end. The owners are keen to protect the ‘work order’ as much as they are reluctant to solve the workers’ problem and crisis. They would keep their factories open to protect the ‘work order’ but they can’t risk the workers of getting infected with coronavirus.
Who will take the responsibility if anyone of these thousands of workers who returned to workplace is infected with coronavirus? So many announcements are made on maintaining health rules, but the government and the factory owners have been frequently flouting the health rules. Same thing happened during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.
Workers would fall in such misery and their lives would be in danger because of inconsiderate decision of the government and the owners, which is never expected. If the owners want to run factories during restrictions, they must ensure safety for workers.