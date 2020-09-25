Who pulls the strings behind people like Malek?

Driver Abdul Malek’s name came to the fore during investigations into the irregularities of the health sector recently. He came under the radar in March last year. The total amount of Malek and his wife's assets is yet to be discovered by the law enforcers. So far, however, seven plots of land and two seven-storey houses have been detected. Earlier, another health worker named Afzal was also arrested for corruption.

No matter how successful the functionaries of the government claim that the health sector may be, corruption and anarchy are rampant. Abdul Malek, a driver who joined the service in 1982, is just one example. According to media reports, there are three levels of syndicates in the health sector- high, medium and low. Those arrested now, including Malek, are low-level syndicate members.