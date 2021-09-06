Why admin academy in Cox's Bazar forest land?

The manner in which the public administration ministry and the land ministry is collaborating, in violation of the rules and regulations, it seems as if the forestland under the department of forests is the only available plot to construct the administration academy. The two ministries have not even paid any heed to objections raised in this regard by the parliamentary standing committee for environment, forest and climate change ministry.

The land ministry presented false information about the forestland, terming it ‘non-agricultural’, while approving of it being leased out. Land ministry officials must be aware about the difference between ‘non-agricultural land’ and ‘forestland’. Official documents said the Cox’s Bazar district administration in 2018 sought the environment department’s (DoE) non-objection certificate (NOC) to build the Bangabandhu Academy of Public Administration (BAPA) establishments there. The same year the DoE issued an NOC on 14 terms.