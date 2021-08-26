Why this waste in the name of healthcare?

At a time when patients are being deprived of healthcare due to the lack of various equipment amid pandemic, Prothom Alo published a report that emergency equipment lies in boxes unopened and unused in different hospitals. There are many such instances in the various upazila health complex as well as the district and medical college hospitals.

Prothom Alo's investigations reveal 28 diagnostic machines have been lying in crates in 16 hospitals. The boxed equipment includes 13 X-ray machines, six ventilators, four ultrasonogram machines , an ECG, a laparoscope, a culture incubator, a hot air oven and an autoclave machine. Besides, 65 devices in 32 hospitals have been lying idle and out of order for long.

Of these, 28 X-ray machines, 9 ultrasonography machines, 6 autoclaves, 3 diathermies, 2 sterilizers, 5 anaesthesia machine, one laparoscope and 1 MRI machine are out of order or unused. There are also 5 ambulances that are out of order while five operating theatres are also not being used.