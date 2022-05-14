Will Destiny’s clients get their money back?

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 has sentenced 46 persons, including Destiny Group’s, a controversial multi-layered marketing company (MLM), managing director Rafiqul Amin and former army chief and president of Destiny Harun-ur-Rashid, to different terms in a case filed on the allegations of money laundering and embezzlement.

Rafiqul Amin has been sentenced to 12 years in prison with a fine of Tk 2 billion. And the former army chief has been sentenced to four years in prison with a fine of Tk 35 million. The remaining of the accused have been sentenced to five to nine years in prison with fines. We appreciate this verdict.

Notably, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed two cases against Destiny Co-operative Society on the allegations of embezzlement and laundering more than Tk 18.61 billion. All the accused in these cases have been sentenced to different terms.