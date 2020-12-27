Will the people's right to vote be ensured?

According to the Election Commission, all the preparations have been completed for the 24 municipal elections which are scheduled to be held on 28 December. The election campaign of the candidates has been closed since midnight on Saturday. Voting will start Sunday morning. There are questions of health risks in the area as so many local government bodies are being elected at the same time. The bigger question is whether the people's right to vote will be ensured. Whether the KM Nurul Huda Commission will be able to make a fairly credible election by overcoming previous failures.

The news coming in various media including Prothom Alo is not at all reassuring. After the announcement of the schedule, the nominated candidates of the ruling party have campaigned freely and held rallies. But the candidates of BNP or other opposition parties have been deprived of that opportunity. The BNP candidates complained that their cadres and supporters were not allowed to hold campaigns. BNP activists at some paces alleged attacks from the ruling party while campaigning. Law enforcement agencies also allegedly created obstacles for the opposition party activists.