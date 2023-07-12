Traffic signal violation: Transport act should be sternly enforced

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam has raised an alarming issue regarding the violation of traffic signals in Gulshan-2 area of the capital over the past month (June). Approximately 300,000 vehicles have been reported to disobey traffic signals in this specific location. The mayor stated that artificial intelligence is being tested to control the movements of vehicles at the Gulshan-2 intersection.

The issue of traffic irregularities and disorder in Dhaka has persisted for many years. Flouting traffic signals by 300,000 vehicles in a single area over the course of a month can only hint at the overall situation in Dhaka city. Notably, millions of vehicles move daily in Dhaka city.