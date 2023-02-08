Counter programmes: What is this political culture?

We beg to question as to why the ruling party has to follow the opposition party? Awami League should announce their programme in advance. In that case BNP can shift their programme on another day. This is an example of modesty and tolerance in politics. Besides, people will have to suffer if two big parties hold their rallies on the same day at same place. A political party with minimal compassion and responsibility towards the people cannot take up such counter-programme.

We have not witnessed such thing even during the military regime. The opposition party will hold a rally the next day to respond to what the ruling party says to explain its policy and position the previous day. Why would an old party like Awami League announce counter-programme? What kind of political culture is this?

The ruling party must avoid such counter-programmes while taking essential measures to resolve the issues regarding the national elections. How can a country’s politics survive without discussion and compromise? Just because electoral issues were not resolved through discussion in the past, it is not that it cannot be done in the future.