Low-height bridges: Take stern actions against those responsible

Waterways are considered important for sustainable development across the globe. But the surprising thing is that in the name of development of road communication, the waterway in Bangladesh has remained neglected. The government ministers had taken the initiative to run water vehicles in the rivers around Dhaka, but later it was found that some of the bridges were built at such a low height that boats could not move under them during the monsoon.

Ghosts did not construct these bridges. Those who approved of such constructions, are or were in responsible positions in the government organisations. The construction of 85 low-height bridges needs to be investigated. Those who flouted rules should be held accountable. Punitive action should be taken if necessary. No one, no matter how powerful the position is, has the right to stop waterways in the name of road development.