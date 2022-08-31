Will reducing fuel oil price benefit people at all?

The government policy makers themselves admit that the people are suffering due to the increase in fuel prices. But the government's latest decision does not prove that the government has the initiative to alleviate the suffering. When the price of fuel oil was increased in the country, the price of fuel oil in the international market was US$ 134. Currently, that oil is selling for US$ 118. The prices in the international market are dropping. It can be assumed that it will decrease further in the coming days.

In this situation, even if the price of fuel oil is reduced by Tk 5 per litre, it will not have any effect in reality. People had to spend Tk 34 per litre more for the last 23 days and now they will have to spend Tk 29 more to buy oil.

Economists were demanding not to increase the price of diesel used in agriculture since the beginning. At that time, the government said that they were forced to increase the price of diesel due to the increase in the price in the international market. If the price falls in the international market, the price will be adjusted in the country as well. But what the government did in the name of price adjustment, there are enough reasons to consider that nothing but a mockery of the people suffering from price hike.