Women’s share in the national income must increase

We speak of gender equality in every sphere of state and social life. The constitution also instructs not to discriminate between men and women. But if women are discriminated in almost every level of the state and society, even in the family, how can there be equality?

The picture of women's invisible or unpaid work in a keynote address presented on Saturday in a webinar hosted by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) and the Manusher Jonno Foundation is disappointing. According to the data, women work three times more than men.